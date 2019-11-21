The $40 Old Navy Jeans Blake Lively Always Looks Good in Are 50% Off Right Now

Image zoom INSTARimages.com

Old Navy loves to reward its loyal customers with extremely low prices, and they're already rolling out the holiday discounts. Remember when Blake Lively wore those $40 Old Navy jeans? Well, they are only $20 right now and already selling out fast during the brand's Pre-Black Friday 2019 sale. Additionally, several other items are already marked up to 50 percent off right now.

Old Navy is also bringing back its wildly popular $1 cozy sock sale. The retailer calls it the "Shock of a Dolla" sale, and for two days it will sell its popular socks for only a buck. Get all of the details on the sale before things start to sell out by catching up below.

When does Old Navy's Black Friday sale start?

The pre-Black Friday sale officially started on Wednesday, November 20 and is running until Tuesday, November 6, offering 50 percent off of all — yes, ALL — jeans, sweaters, and outerwear items in store and online — no coupon needed. If you have an Old Navy credit card, you can enjoy 50 percent off your entire purchase, starting on Thursday, November 21 through Sunday, November 24. The official Old Navy Black Friday sale will then kick off on Wednesday, November 27 and continue until Friday, November 29. That's when everything (minus a few exclusions) will be marked 50 percent off.

What are Old Navy's Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2019 hours?

You can find deals on the website 24-7, but if you need to try anything on before you buy it or just love the adrenaline rush of wild customers on Black Friday, Old Navy stores will open at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and will stay open throughout the night. Old Navy stores won't close again until 11 p.m. on Black Friday, November 29.

When Does Old Navy's Cyber Monday 2019 Sale Start?

It's starting early on Sunday night, December 1. The event will include 40 percent off everything and 50 percent off sweatshirts and hoodies, excluding activewear and licensed apparel. While Cyber Monday is traditionally focused on online purchases, Old Navy is giving out bigger discounts in stores, with 50 percent off sweatshirts, hoodies, sweaters, and jeans.

Best Old Navy Black Friday deals to shop right now

Shop Now: Old Navy High-Waisted Rockstar 24/7 Jeans, $25 (originally $50, 50% off); oldnavy.com

Shop Now: Old Navy Frost-Free Puffer Jacket, $30 (originally $60, 50% off); oldnavy.com

Shop Now: Old Navy Textured Crew-Neck Sweater $25 (originally $50, 50% off); oldnavy.com