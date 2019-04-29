Old Navy's Best-Selling Swimsuit Is Only $28

Image zoom Courtesy

Before you pack for your next beach trip, you are going to want to leave room in your bag for Old Navy's Textured Scoop-Back One-Piece ($28; oldnavy.com). The suit is already a summer hit, and has made it to the top of the retailer's best-seller list for the last 10 weeks in a row.

"This style is great for a range of body types with medium coverage," Katie Fletcher, Old Navy senior merchant for Women’s Swim, Sleep, & Sweaters, exclusively tells InStyle.com. The seersucker blue fabric gives the popular swimsuit a preppy vibe that's perfect for all nautical activities.

Shop It: Old Navy Textured Scoop-Back, $28 (Originally $45); oldnavy.com.

Stripes are a major swimsuit trend every summer. But if you're looking for additional options, the popular swimsuit is also available in black and red. This summer, Old Navy will drop even more colorways. "We’re updating this silhouette to incorporate even more playful stripes and some fun sayings," says Fletcher.

If you can't wait until then, you can grab the popular swimsuit in blue for only $28 at oldnavy.com right now.