Dressing for the Office Is Confusing, So We Asked Stylists for Their Best Outfit Ideas

You have to admit, up until recently, claiming you had "nothing to wear" was a slightly dramatic declaration. Chances are, you had something to wear, you just didn't feel like putting an outfit together. And that's fine, no judgments here.

But then Covid happened, and the majority of us spent a solid two years and change in zoom meetings looking professional from the waist up and comfy from the waist down. Cue the world opening back up again, and now you really don't have anything to wear, nor do you have the first clue how to ease back into dressing for the office. You know, the one that existed outside your home before March of 2020.

If you're just a person, standing in front of an open closet, asking yourself, "What do I wear to the office in a post-pandemic world?" you're not alone. MIKADO personal stylist Jordan Stolch tells InStyle she's been flooded with new bookings recently, as clients are damn-near stumped over how to go about dressing down conventionally business-casual clothes.

"Sheath dresses, pencil skirts, 4-inch heels, and overly-tailored blazers are almost entirely a thing of the past," Stolch says of this new era of office dressing. "The focus now is on comfort, while keeping it polished." To achieve this look, she suggests focusing on more deconstructed, less-structured pieces that pay homage to the clothes you used to wear to the office, but with a "practicality meets functionality spin."

Still, not everyone headed back to the office is demanding a drastic change in the dress code. According to a survey issued by LinkedIn back in February, 47% of female and non-binary full-time workers in the U.S. are looking forward to getting dressed up for work again, while 37% of that same demographic are shopping for a new work wardrobe.