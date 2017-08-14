Off-White's Virgil Abloh Takes on Festival Fashion with a Tie-Dye T-Shirt

Virgil Abloh is everywhere these days: designing sunglasses for Warby Parker, joining the CFDA, reimagining Ikea's iconic Frakta bag. Now, the Chicago-born founder of high-end streetwear label Off-White—and Kanye West's trusty creative director—is breaking into the festival fashion market with a new tie-dye T-shirt created in cahoots with InStyle, just in time for Made in America, The Meadows, and Austin City Limits.

Ben Ritter

Each multicolor T-shirt riffs on Abloh's exclusive design for InStyle's newly-minted March issue starring model and actress Emily Ratjkowski. "The irony is that [InStyle editor-in-chief] Laura [Brown] and I first met at a music festival: Coachella," Abloh tells InStyle. Fashion is now more living and breathing and influenced by all people, with crowds as varied as a music festival. This latest iteration of our T celebrates the vibrance and color of all people in the spirit of being 'in style'."

Shop the T-shirt using the link above, because festival season is only over when you say so.