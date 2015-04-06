whitelogo
whitelogo
Off the Shoulder
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
Clothing
Off the Shoulder
InStyle.com
Apr 06, 2015 @ 3:01 pm
Off the Shoulder
Ali Larter in Thakoon
Michael Williams/Startraks
Off the Shoulder
Rachel Griffiths in Vivienne Westwood
Peter Wintersteller/BEImages
Off the Shoulder
Bridget Moynahan in Michael Kors
Gregory Pace/BEImages
Off the Shoulder
Jaime King in a vintage blouse and Vivienne Westwood skirt
Jen Lowery/Startraks
1
of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4
Michael Williams/Startraks
Off the Shoulder
Ali Larter in Thakoon
Advertisement
2 of 4
Peter Wintersteller/BEImages
Off the Shoulder
Rachel Griffiths in Vivienne Westwood
3 of 4
Gregory Pace/BEImages
Off the Shoulder
Bridget Moynahan in Michael Kors
Advertisement
4 of 4
Jen Lowery/Startraks
Off the Shoulder
Jaime King in a vintage blouse and Vivienne Westwood skirt
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!