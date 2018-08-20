These Insanely Comfortable Butt-Perfecting Jeans Are 30% Off, Today Only

While we mourn the end of summer dress season with tears in one eye, the other eye is already peeking over at the stacks of cool-girl denim we’ll be living in all fall. NYDJ, purveyors of butt-perfecting jeans, are having a 30-percent-off sale that ends today — and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Not only do we love the wide selection of washes and styles that are currently discounted — you can find everything from dark, vintage-inspired fits to faded culottes and white crops with exaggerated fringe — we’re also obsessed with how incredible these pants look on so many different body types in a wide variety of sizes.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

The cotton-modal-elastane blend fabric is durable like traditional denim, but stretchy enough to hug every curve comfortably, and cradle and lift each butt cheek in the most flattering, push-up bra-like way. If the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants jeans had a brand, it would be this one.

Below are the jeans we’ll be shopping to stride into fall with our best butts forward, and they’re all under $100!

VIDEO: Kendall Jenner Styled Her Jean Jacket in the Most Unexpected Way—and We’re SO Here for It