These Insanely Comfortable Butt-Perfecting Jeans Are 30% Off, Today Only

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Laura Reilly
Aug 20, 2018 @ 5:30 pm

While we mourn the end of summer dress season with tears in one eye, the other eye is already peeking over at the stacks of cool-girl denim we’ll be living in all fall. NYDJ, purveyors of butt-perfecting jeans, are having a 30-percent-off sale that ends today — and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Not only do we love the wide selection of washes and styles that are currently discounted — you can find everything from dark, vintage-inspired fits to faded culottes and white crops with exaggerated fringe — we’re also obsessed with how incredible these pants look on so many different body types in a wide variety of sizes.

The cotton-modal-elastane blend fabric is durable like traditional denim, but stretchy enough to hug every curve comfortably, and cradle and lift each butt cheek in the most flattering, push-up bra-like way. If the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants jeans had a brand, it would be this one.

Below are the jeans we’ll be shopping to stride into fall with our best butts forward, and they’re all under $100!

VIDEO: Kendall Jenner Styled Her Jean Jacket in the Most Unexpected Way—and We’re SO Here for It

 

1 of 5 COURTESY

Ami Skinny Ankle Jeans In Plus Size

NYDJ $41 (Originally $119) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 COURTESY

Ami Skinny Ankle Jeans With Slit Clean

NYDJ $62 (Originally $109) SHOP NOW
3 of 5 COURTESY

Jenna Straight Ankle Jeans With Side Seam Embroidery

NYDJ $76 (Originally $129) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 COURTESY

Culotte Denim Pants With Wide Released Hem

NYDJ $55 (Originally $99) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 COURTESY

Sheri Slim Ankle Jeans In Plus Size With Tassle Hem

NYDJ $69 (Originally $119) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!