These Leggings Already Have a Cult Following, But Nordstrom Just Made Them Even Better

Image zoom Emily Malan

What if you could tell your favorite designer exactly what type of workout clothes you wanted to wear — and voila: your dream leggings become a reality. Well, that's pretty much what's happening at Nordstrom. On May 20, the retailer's in-house line Zella is releasing the Community Collection, which was created by Nordstrom customers based in Los Angeles.

The label used top search queries as feedback to produce a seven-piece collection sized XXS through XXL. The roster includes true high-waisted leggings with built-in pockets that are roomy enough to hold a cell phone, credit card, or keys. There are also loose-fitting shorts, soft hoodies, long-sleeve tees with cutouts, and hiking socks, as well as accessories like a perforated hat and an on-trend fanny pack.

The Zella Community Collection is also completely created from recycled materials. It's all still affordable, with prices starting at $39 and topping out at $79. Our favorites are below.

Zella Community Collection Tank Top, Leggings, and Long-Sleeve Tee

Image zoom Emily Malan

Zella Community Collection Hoodie and Leggings

Image zoom Emily Malan

Zella Community Collection Tank Top