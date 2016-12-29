Every Item You Need from Nordstrom's Mega Sale for a Smarter Winter Wardrobe

Shaking down your wardrobe to the bare essentials can be relieving and clarifying—especially when you really love your basics.

After all, many of us dream of having a carefully curated, super organized closet. You know, where there aren't piles of unnecessary items spilling from every nook and cranny. Instead, we're talking thoughtfully folded items, bright lighting, crisp shirts, and perfectly pressed pants. And above all, it's so pristine, you actually feel relaxed and enjoy the process of picking out your daily outfit.

The items below, from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale, conjured up that same sure feeling. Each item we chose looks smart, stylish, and timeless—so that you can wear them season after season without looking outdated. Keep scrolling to shop these styles before they're gone! Sale ends January 2nd.

1 of 10 Courtesy

The Coat

available at nordstrom.com $150 (originally $198) SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

The Boot

available at nordstrom.com $120 (originally $240) SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

The Moto Jacket

available at nordstrom.com $60 (originally $98) SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

The Snow Boot

available at nordstrom.com $135 (originally $180) SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

The Sweater

available at nordstrom.com $49 (originally $98) SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

The Jeans

available at nordstrom.com $120 (originally $179) SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

The Booties 

available at nordstrom.com $97 (originally $139) SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

The Tunic

available at nordstrom.com $28 (originally $42) SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

The Crossbody Bag

available at nordstrom.com $117 (originally $195) SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

The Sweater Dress 

available at nordstrom.com $35 (originally $59) SHOP NOW

