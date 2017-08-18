Opening Ceremony, Warby Parker, and More Collab With Hanes for the Ultimate T-Shirt Collection

Graphic tees are a lifestyle, not a phase! (Gosh, Mom.) Thanks to the rise of logomania (a subset of the ever-thriving ‘90s comeback), we’d say we’re pretty primed for the latest designer t-shirt collaboration to stun the market. Which designer t-shirt collaboration is that? Brace yourself: It’s none other than Nordstrom’s freshly launched partnership with the name in cotton basics, Hanes, for one mega capsule of t-shirts designed by 40+ of your favorite designers and brands.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

The 100+ piece collection showcases each collaborator’s brand against a blank canvas: the classic Hanes t-shirt. From short-sleeve silhouettes to cozy long-sleeve styles to summer-ready crop tops; you’ll find an array of designers such as Opening Ceremony, A.L.C., and Juicy Couture (yes, really) getting in on this fun collaboration. But the project isn’t limited to just designers, mind you. You’ll also find cultural icons such as Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, and even the Peanuts cartoons as part of the collection. How’s that for a passing phase, Mom? (Graphic tees are forever.)

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Oh, and P.S. This collaboration won't be available forever. Cue sartorial tears. As part of Nordstrom's Pop-In@Nordstrom project, aka an ongoing series of pop-up shops curated by Olivia Kim, the Nordstrom x Hanes collection is only available from August 18 to September 24. So hurry up and head over to a participating Nordstrom store (see if your location is in on the action here), pop over to nordstrom.com, or scroll through to see our favorite styles, below.

VIDEO: Clean Out Your Closet and Make Some Cash