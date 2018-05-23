Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Has the Prettiest Dresses for Under $60

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
May 23, 2018 @ 9:30 am

As we prepare to transition from the Spring to Summer, all of our favorites stores are marking down merchandise, from Net-a-Porter to ASOS. But we're all freaking out because one of our favorite sales of the season, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale, just started today.

The retailer is dropping the prices on items across all categories, from men to home to children. But we're really excited about the pretty dresses because several are up for grabs for less than $60. So you'll be able to get a trendy frock to wear to that pool party or something fancy for that wedding. (No promo code needed!) Your friends are definitely going to be jealous that you found such a great deal.

VIDEO: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe For Under $1,000

 

Keep scrolling to shop the prettiest dresses under $60 at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Rayan Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress

WAYF $53 (Originally $89) SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Jacquard Plunge Neck Wrap Dress

Topshop $37 (Originally $75) SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Midnight Flower Asymmetrical Maxi Dress

Amuse Society $48 (Originally $80) SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Tiered Sleeve Minidress

Chriselle x J.O.A. $59 (Originally $118) SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Racerback Shift Dress

Leith $29 (Originally $49) SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Solange Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress

Bardot $55 (Originally $119) SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Eyelet Lace Fit & Flare Dress

Lost Ink $42 (Originally $84) SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Backless Sheath Dress

4SI3NNA $35 (Originally $59) SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Contrast Side Trumpet Gown

Lulus $56 (Originally $94) SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Print Wrap Minidress

chelsea28 $53 (Originally $89) SHOP NOW

