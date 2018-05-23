Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Has the Prettiest Dresses for Under $60

As we prepare to transition from the Spring to Summer, all of our favorites stores are marking down merchandise, from Net-a-Porter to ASOS. But we're all freaking out because one of our favorite sales of the season, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale, just started today.

The retailer is dropping the prices on items across all categories, from men to home to children. But we're really excited about the pretty dresses because several are up for grabs for less than $60. So you'll be able to get a trendy frock to wear to that pool party or something fancy for that wedding. (No promo code needed!) Your friends are definitely going to be jealous that you found such a great deal.

Keep scrolling to shop the prettiest dresses under $60 at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale.