Nordstrom's Black Friday Deals Are Starting Early This Year

There's no need to go searching all over the place for 2019 Nordstrom Black Friday sale deals. We've got everything you need to know about the epic shopping holiday here. Ahead, we'll get into all of the nitty-gritty details, from when to set your alarm to how much you need to save up.

As you may already know, Nordstrom doesn't hold back during Black Friday. Each year the retailer goes all out, cutting prices on much-needed winter boots, coveted coats, and designer handbags. And it's not just clothing that gets marked down during the Black Friday sale. Nordstrom also offers cult-favorite beauty products, from highly-rated skincare serums to high-tech devices that'll make you feel like a dermatologist.

Start crafting your shopping strategy by checking out all of the need-to-know facts below.

When Does the 2019 Nordstrom Black Friday Sale Start?

Nordstrom usually extends its store hours during Black Friday and leading up to Christmas Day. Exact hours vary by location, so it's best to check in with your local Nordstrom store. If you don't feel like bothering with crowds and long lines, the deals on the website will be just as great. Don't wait until the day after Thanksgiving (November 29) to start shopping Nordstrom's Black Friday sale online. If you do, you'll probably run into a bunch of sold-out signs.

Last year, Nordstrom reduced the prices in its sale section to 60 percent off on Tuesday, November 20, so expect discounts to start rolling in early during the week. That sooner-than-expected time frame isn't just for the customers who will be at home in their pajamas shopping online. Nordstrom also kicks off its in-store discounts pretty early, too.

What Are the Best 2019 Nordstrom Black Friday Deals?

On the Nordstrom website, the retailer has already confirmed we can expect discounts on comfy shoes from brands like Vans and Uggs. Cozy coats will also be included — like forever-popular Patagonia and The North Face styles. Nordstrom's also gearing up to slash prices on Levi's, so prepare to stock up on the denim pieces you'll need to get through the colder months.

In previous years, Nordstrom also offered over 80 beauty samples as a free gift with purchase. Some of the shopping-worthy treats included miniature sizes of popular La Mer moisturizer and cult-favorite Charlotte Tilbury lipstick.

Nordstrom also has a very chic collection of home essentials and decor. This might be the best time to upgrade your bathroom towels or give your bedroom a mini makeover with a new comforter.

What Should You Buy From the 2019 Nordstrom Black Friday Sale?

This is the best time to stock up on all of the basics — like turtlenecks and even underwear and bras. Don't forget that the Nordstrom Black Friday sale is also a great opportunity to stack up on Nordy Club rewards. The more you spend, the more perks you'll get, so get ready to shop and check out some deals that are live on Nordstrom's website right now.

Natori Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra

Shop Now: $43.20 (originally $72), 40% off; nordstrom.com.

Staud Mini Bissett Bucket Bag

Shop Now: $194.98 (originally $325), 40% off; nordstrom.com.

Marc Fisher LTD Yale Chelsea Boot

Shop Now: $149.25 (originally $199.95), 25% off; nordstrom.com.

Levi's 721 Ripped High-Waist Skinny Jeans

Shop Now: $55.13 (originally $98), 40% off; nordstrom.com.

Bernardo Packable Hooded Walker Coat

Shop Now: $109.98 (originally $220), 50% off ; nordstrom.com.