The Price for Spanx’s Best-Selling Leather Leggings Just Dropped Below $80 — and 31,649 People Are Getting Ready to Check Out

Image zoom Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

You've likely heard about the magic of Spanx's shapewear, but I'm here to let you know that the brand's leggings are just as impressive. Spanx has managed to create styles that are just as soft and comfortable as traditional leggings, but also have a bit more structure and support, thanks to a comfortable, built-in control top.

The brand's faux leather design is fancy enough to dress up with a nice blouse, and the leather-like fabric is a must-have for winter days. That's probably why it's hard for retailers like Nordstrom to keep the pants in stock. The store has sold out of the popular leggings over and over again, but they are finally back. And guess what: They're marked down ahead of Black Friday.

Nordstrom is hosting what it calls a "Cyber Sale" that will continue through next week, but I don't think the best-selling Spanx Faux Leather Leggings will be around for too much longer. While writing this story, I noticed that more than 31,649 people were viewing the pants at the same exact time as me. Mind-blowing, right?

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $78 (originally $98, 20%); nordstrom.com.

Grab a pair while you still have a chance from Nordstrom's Black Friday sale here.