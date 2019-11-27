The Comfortable Bra That Thousands of Women Swear By Is Only $28 at Nordstrom Today

Image zoom BITTERSWEETCOLOURS/INSTAGRAM

For decades, Natori has been the brand to turn to for cozy pajamas, comfortable underwear, and luxe loungewear. But the brand is truly known for its perfect-fit bras. If you haven’t tried Natori's Feathers bra collection, you are seriously missing out. The entire roster has become a favorite for thousands of women, thanks to its fit and coverage.

If you read the five-star reviews all over Nordstrom's website, you'll see the infatuation is real. Even celebrities have given Natori's bras a stamp of approval. Lady Gaga skipped a shirt altogether and wore a Natori Feathers collection bra as a top to a Grammy after party, proving they look as good as they feel.

People are about to fall even more in love because the Natori bra is on sale during Nordstrom's Black Friday event. Select colors of T-back style will be going for $28 on Wednesday, November 27 (it's usually $68).

Shop Now: Natori Feathers T-back Bra, $28 (orginally $68, 58% off); nordstrom.com.

The sale will continue throughout the Black Friday weekend, but I bet fans of Natori's comfortable bras will clear out Nordstrom's entire inventory before we can even have a chance to cut the turkey on Thanksgiving Day.