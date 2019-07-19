These Popular Skinny Jeans Are Drastically Marked Down at Nordstrom Right Now

Image zoom FRAME/INSTAGRAM

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale has finally opened to the public, and to say it's good would be a complete understatement. There are hundreds of deals included in the annual sale (hello, Dior sunglasses of my dreams).

This isn't one of those sales on stale items that nobody wants anymore. Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale includes fresh new pieces that are essential to building a winning fall wardrobe. The retailer also included a ton of beauty must-haves, from anti-aging serum to nude lipsticks. The marked-down prices will only last until August 4. After that, the prices will go back up. So I'm jumping on the good deals now, especially all of the amazing denim finds.

There are a ton of denim deals, from Meghan Markle-approved Mother jeans to Gigi Hadid-loved 7 For All Mankind. But the most excited discount is on Hollywood-favorite Frame denim. Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, Reese Witherspoon, and Karlie Kloss are just a few of the A-listers who own Frame jeans, and the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has 10 different pairs on sale. The pair that got everyone freaking out is the Le High-Waist Skinny.

They are typically $210, but Nordstrom's Anniversary sale has them for $140. That's at least until they sell out, which happens to several products every year at Nordstrom's Anniversary sale.