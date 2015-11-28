11 Non-Ugly Holiday Sweaters to Wear to Your Next Party

Nothing says "holiday" quite like an ugly sweater party. It's perhaps the one and only occasion, in which ugly is part of the dress code. But that doesn't have to be the case. For the un-ironic crowd, novelty knits that light up, clash to the max, or jingle with every step can border on alarmingly unpleasant. Trade in singing snowmen, 3D Christmas trees, and other excessively merry sweaters for chic ones knitted with pretty Fair Isle patterns or candy cane prints. Below, the 11 prettiest, non-ugly, non-offensive holiday sweaters that you can wear to your next party and beyond.

RELATED: 12 Celebrity-Inspired Party Outfits You Wouldn't Think to Try