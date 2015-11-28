11 Non-Ugly Holiday Sweaters to Wear to Your Next Party

Andrea Cheng
Nov 28, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Nothing says "holiday" quite like an ugly sweater party. It's perhaps the one and only occasion, in which ugly is part of the dress code. But that doesn't have to be the case. For the un-ironic crowd, novelty knits that light up, clash to the max, or jingle with every step can border on alarmingly unpleasant. Trade in singing snowmen, 3D Christmas trees, and other excessively merry sweaters for chic ones knitted with pretty Fair Isle patterns or candy cane prints. Below, the 11 prettiest, non-ugly, non-offensive holiday sweaters that you can wear to your next party and beyond.

1 of 11 Courtesy

Coach

Make a statement in this furry sweater bedecked with teeny-tiny stars.

$495; coach.com

2 of 11 Courtesy

Abercrombie & Fitch

This one nails the red-and-green color combo in the chicest way possible.

$68; abercrombie.com

3 of 11 Courtesy

Tory Burch

Mini pom-poms and a flourish of jet-black stones give this knit a festive flair.

$395; toryburch.com

4 of 11 Courtesy

Topshop

This one is, by far, the loudest of the bunch, but it can be done. Style it with leather pants or a skirt to toughen up the sweetness.

$80; topshop.com

5 of 11 Courtesy

Mango

Play it safe with a geometric jacquard sweater in a neutral color palette.

$60; mango.com

6 of 11 Courtesy

Madewell

Not into Fair Isle or holiday prints? Take a classic approach with a contemporary take on checks.

$110; madewell.com

7 of 11 Courtesy

J. Crew

The mini Fair Isle pattern delivers style to the max.

$98; jcrew.com

8 of 11 Courtesy

H&M

Cozy up to the turtleneck version of the holiday sweater.

$40; hm.com

9 of 11 Courtesy

Chloe

This cool, heavy-weight graphic knit is perfect for après-ski and for your next holiday sweater party.

$1,385; net-a-porter.com

10 of 11 Courtesy

Boohoo

Snowflakes and stripes sure do make a chic combo.

$30; boohoo.com

11 of 11 Courtesy

Chinti & Parker

This sweet striped bow is the finishing touch to your holiday look.

$335; chintiandparker.com

