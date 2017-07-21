Nike's Chrome Blush Collection Is Peak Millennial Pink, And We're Obsessed

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Jul 21, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

The millennial-pink trend lives to see another day. This time, Nike is jumping on board, proving that the soft, purplish hue can also be tough when paired with sportswear. The new line is called the Chrome Blush Collection. And it includes everything you need so that you can burn a few calories while still looking good.

You'll find sports bras with the famous swoosh front and center. Plus there are several tank tops, shorts, and leggings decked out in the salmon color. And it just wouldn't be a Nike collection without a few pairs of amazing sneakers on the roster. They've got bold kicks that are drenched in millenial pink—including the shoe laces. And there are also more subdued options—like the light beige sneakers with a very small blush line along the heel.

VIDEO: All Pink Starbursts Are Actually a Thing

 

Check out some of the millennial-pink goodness below and head to Nike's website for more.

1 of 8 Courtesy

NIKE AIR ZOOM FEARLESS FLYKNIT CHROME BLUSH

$140 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

CLASSIC SWOOSH SPORTS BRA

$30 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

PRO HYPERCOOL TANK

$45 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

SPORTSWEAR HOODIE

$70 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

MAYFLY WOVEN SHOE

$120 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

AEROSWIFT RUNNING SHORTS

$80 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

BREATHE COOL RUNNING TOP

$40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

DUALTONE RACER Shoe

$90 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!