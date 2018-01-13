10 Perfect Turtlenecks for a Night Out This Winter 

Its that time of the year when everyone pulls out their favorite sweaters and coats to bundle up. But when it's time to take on the town for a night out you still want to look chic and sexy. We've got you covered for the perfect night out tops this winter. Turtlenecks are a must in any winter wardrobe. And believe it or not, this cold weather staple is truly versatile for any look. Not only will it keep you warm, but the right design will have you looking fashion forward and sexy at the same time.

Instead of wearing a huge chunky sweater on your next date night or girls' night out, opt for a sequin or velvet turtleneck. You can pair these chic tops with skinny jeans or leather pants and a sexy mule or bootie. As for accessories, pair your favorite turtleneck with gorgeous hoop earrings and a statement ring.

Check out some of our favorite options below that will have you excited to take on the cold weather nights. 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Knitted Top 

We love the pattern on these see-through sleeves. It instantly creates a cool-girl vibe. 

Esteban Cortazar $717 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Embellished Cold Shoulder Turtleneck 

This top is perfect for date night when paired with a leather skirt or dark skinny jeans. 

Mugler $690 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Crinkle Blouse 

We are in love with the draping of this sheer top, which creates a dramatic, edgy look. 

Christopher Esber $409 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Floral Print Mesh Top 

Add this season's best print into your wardrobe with this floral print option that will add a touch of femininity to any look. 

Ganni $115 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Stretch Vinyl Top 

This glossy vinyl material creates a super edgy look. Pair it with jeans and a block heeled boot for the perfect look.  

Ellery $398 (Originally $795) SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Sequined Tulle Top 

Make a bold, sexy statement with this silver sequined top. Add a pair of hoops and you're ready to take on the town. 

MSGM $564 (Originally $805) SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Striped Velvet Turtleneck 

We love the striped sleeves that create a cool ruched effect. Style it with a pair of leather pants and sexy mules. 

Y/Project $376 (Originally $751) SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Striped Ribbed Stretch knit turtleneck 

Go with a bold printed look that's best paired with a black skinny jean and red lip. 

Monse $645 (Originally $1,290) SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Lace Turtleneck 

This turtleneck is feminine with a sexy twist. Try it with a pair of velvet pants. 

L'Agence $345 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Faux Leather Top 

Go with a simple leather option and jazz it up with bold accessories. 

Joseph $263 (Originally $525) SHOP NOW

