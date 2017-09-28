Nicole Richie's Fancy-Looking Skirt Is on Sale for $40

Alexis Bennett
Sep 28, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

Can we please give it up for Nicole Richie's impeccable style. Seriously, the girl doesn't get enough credit. Every time we see the 36-year-old star, she always gives us a wow moment. While out and about in New York City on Wednesday, Richie delivered another A-plus outfit. And I'm sure you flipped out when you saw the price of her skirt in the headline.

It turns out she's wearing a satin skirt from the brand Lavish Alice. It's a UK-based brand that's sold on some of our favorite websites—like ASOS. But you can cop Richie's exact skirt from the Lavish Alice website for only $40. Insane, right?

And there is even more good news. We've found affordable copycats for Richie's House of Harlow 1960 coat ($278; revolve.com), her For Love & Lemons sweater, and her Jimmy Choo heels ($495; nordstrom.com). That way you can recreate her entire look for a lot, lot less.

Channel Richie's playful yet elegant style with the must-haves below.

Drawcord Pencil Skirt in Gold

Reversible Faux Leopard Fur Coat

Jennings Banana Heel Dress Pump

Plush Rib-Knit Sweater

