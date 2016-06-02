Nicole Richie's House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Collection Is What Summer Dreams Are Made of

The official start of summer is only a couple of weeks away, which means sunny weather style is just around the corner. We love this time of year, when everyday fashion seems to become more carefree and comfortable, and Nicole Richie is giving us one more reason to look forward to it this year. The stylish mom and fashion designer is launching a new ready-to-wear collection from her line, House of Harlow 1960, in collaboration with e-commerce giant Revolve. We caught up with the star at Revolve’s West Hollywood showroom to talk about the line (which launches today, June 2), and we were not disappointed.

The collection, which the California-native aptly described as “free-spirited,” perfectly emulates the laidback, bohemian style Richie is known for. “Revolve is LA-based and I’m from here and I was like, ‘I want to do an LA-inspired collection,'” the designer told InStyle. “Everything is super easy to wear and extremely comfortable.” The line is also inspired by Richie's stylish friend group, who got her thinking, "What do I see my friends wearing? What can we pair with other pieces that already exist in our closet? What is the summer vibe?”

Courtesy

After sifting through clothing racks lined with floral patterns and the softest fabrics we’ve ever felt, it became pretty clear we were obsessed with everything we saw. The flowing silhouettes, rich colors, and bold prints already have us clearing space in our closets. When asked about her favorite pieces, Richie couldn’t stop gushing about the bodysuits. “I already live in them, with a pair of 501s and some sandals,” she confessed. The dreamy collection not only includes lightweight items like bodysuits and slip dresses, but there are lush jackets and pieces with sequined details, and all of it can be easily mixed and matched. With everything in the line priced under $400, we can’t wait to get our hands on it.

Courtesy

A new part of the collection will drop every month throughout the year, launching today exclusively on Revolve with select styles becoming available at House of Harlow 1960 online.