If Dresses Aren’t Your Thing, You’ll Love These Fancy Jumpsuits and Pants

So you finally made plans for New Year's Eve, eh? Now the only hurdle left is figuring out exactly what to wear. Your options might seem limited to sparkly dresses, but trust us, you don't have to freeze while waiting for the ball to drop this year. In fact, if you really want to make a fashion-forward statement, this is the perfect time to whip out a great pair of pants. While all of your friends are posing in velvet slips and sequin minis, you can totally steal the show in trousers. Don't believe us? Just look at Amal Clooney.

VIDEO: Amal Clooney Just Wore the Chicest Office-Appropriate Outfit We've Ever Seen

The activist, attorney, and style star knows exactly how powerful a fancy pair of pants can be. Jaws literally hit the floor when she stepped out for the 2018 Met Gala in silky trousers by Richard Quinn. The dramatic top with a billowing tail really made the look.

Clooney's one-shoulder lace jumpsuit from a Giambattista Valli party is also giving us major fashion inspiration. Between the festive burgundy color and the sultry lace panels, this jumpsuit is definitely worth copying. Go ahead and channel Mrs. Clooney with this much more affordable lookalike from Nordstrom.

Scroll on for 10 more New Year's Eve outfit ideas that are just as cute as any dress.

Rachel Zoe Rixey Fluid Sequin Blazer

City Chic Twister Strapless Jumpsuit

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Gladys Jumpsuit

Halston Heritage V-Neck Drape-Front Jumpsuit

PrettyLittleThing Burgundy Crushed Velvet Wide-Leg Trouser and Blazer

Dress the Population Embellished Sleeveless Jumpsuit

BB Dakota One-Shoulder Crepe Jumpsuit

Alice + Olivia Keir Sequin Blouse

By the Way. Madalyn Off-Shoulder Jumpsuit

Express Petite Multicolor Sequin Jumpsuit