New Ways to Wear Denim

Tailored button-down tops echo the polish of these pants. Keep your shirt tucked in to show off the style, and make sure your toes peek out from underneath the hem. Only extras from a Hair revival need pant legs that hit the floor.Jeans, Hudson Collection, $216; 561-832-1333. Cotton Top, Just a Cheap Shirt, $59; 212-387-8214. Metal and Crystal Necklace, Metal, Fossil, $95; fossil.com . Lambskin Bag, Olivia Harris by Joy Gryson, $695; saks.com for store locations. Python and Leather Sandals, Alexandre Birman, $695; saks.com for store locations.