11 New Takes on the Classic Button-Down Shirt

Menswear has always had an influence on womenswear, which can be traced as far back as Coco Chanel's Breton stripe shirts that were inspired by actual French sailors. And while some of the pieces we've co-opted were for very practical reasons (hello, pants!), some, like the button-down shirt, also just happen to look really great on us. Shirting has become so ingrained in our wardrobes that it was inevitable that brands and designers would want to take that classic look and flip it on its head.

Starting with buzzy brands, like Monse, Johanna Ortiz, and Rosie Assoulin, and trickling down to high-street shops, like Zara, we've seen everything from mini dresses to crop tops, skirts and blouses—all rendered in traditional shirting fabrics like poplin and Oxford cloth and designed to look like you'd taken apart your boyfriend's best work shirt and put it back together for yourself.

When more feminine silhouettes, like one-shoulder tops, ruffled pencil skirts, and breezy slip dresses, are reimagined with more structured materials traditionally used in shirting, the result is a menswear-inspired look that feels far from tomboyish. Ahead, we selected 11 pieces to wear now that are inspired and playful new takes on the classic button-down shirt.

1 of 11 Courtesy

Johanna Ortiz skirt

Style this ruffled skirt for the office with a white T-shirt, statement earrings, and pumps.

Johanna Ortiz available at net-a-porter.com $995 SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

Zara top

This boxy crop top would look right at home with your favorite pair of denim cut-offs and some Converse Chuck Taylor high-tops.

Zara available at zara.com $26 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

T By Alexander Wang skirt

Dress up this button-front skirt (complete with faux sleeves) by wearing it with a feminine blouse or silk camisole.

T by Alexander Wang available at net-a-porter.com $155 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

3.1 Phillip Lim jumpsuit

Accessorize this pinstripe jumpsuit with a structured gold collar necklace and some feminine high-heel sandals.

3.1 Phillip Lim available at net-a-porter.com $695 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

J.W. Anderson top

This statement-making top is best worn with your favorite jeans, a great pair of flats and minimal jewelry.

JW Anderson available at net-a-porter.com $498 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

Madewell skirt

The buttons down the front of this pretty silk skirt give it a dash unexpected detail—we'd wear it with a crewneck cashmere sweater and some block heel sandals.

Madewell available at madewell.com $92 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

Rosie Assoulin top

A top with this much volume works best with skinny jeans and heels.

Rosie Assoulin available at matchesfashion.com $1,283 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

Tibi shirt

This Tibi tunic-length top could work over a bandeau bikini at the beach or with cropped black pants at the office.

Tibi available at tibi.com $345 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

Lisa Marie Fernandez skirt

Easy like Sunday morning, wear this patchwork skirt with flat sandals and a cotton tank for a fun and put-together brunch look.

Lisa Marie Fernandez available at matchesfashion.com $525 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

Zara dress

Breezy and flattering, this midi dress could be styled up with heels or down with sneakers and a straw hat.

Zara available at zara.com $50 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

Derek Lam 10 Crosby shirtdress

Take the new shirting trend to the office in this traditional-with-a-twist shirtdress.

Derek Lam available at dereklam.com $395 SHOP NOW

