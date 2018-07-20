These 8 New Swim Brands Will Be Everywhere Next Summer

Courtesy
Alexis Parente
Jul 20, 2018 @ 2:00 pm

Every year, editors, buyers, and influencers alike head to Miami for a one-of-a-kind fashion week: Miami Swim Week. There, we're shown the latest and greatest in all things swim: new materials, textures, and of course, styles. We love seeing our favorite brands debut new collections, but our favorite part of Miami Swim Week is discovering the new brands about to hit the market.

This season had no shortage of new it-brands in the making. Whether you are a minimalist who sits by the pool, a bohemian boat rider or surfer beach bum, there is a new brand out there for you. Check out our favorite new brands from Miami Swim Week and get ready to purchase some new suits.

VIDEO: 5 Inexpensive Swimsuits for Every Body

1 of 8 Courtesy

Azulu

Created in Colombia by husband and wife team, Solomon Srour and Mary Isabel Mejia, Azulu strives to create affordable, tropical closet staples with an emphasis on classic linen styles. Azulu pieces have strong Latin influences full of color and bold prints combined with feminine, delicate touches created out of light and breathable materials. Prices range from $70-$110 and can be purchased at azulu.com or at the Coterie: Pop-Up at Faena Bazaar.

 

Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

Mimi The Label

Katharine Newman and Haley Arias created Mimi The Label in 2017 out of their West Village apartment. Named after their Texas-born grandmothers and inspired by the strong women in their life, each style is named after a confident, inspiring woman in Katharine or Haley’s life. The collection combines classic swim styles of the '80s with modern ready-to-wear trends. All Mimi pieces are meant to be mixed and matched and retail for $180-$230 per set and $180 for one-piece suits, all which can be purchased at mimithelabel.com in August. 

3 of 8 Courtesy

Kikirio

Kikirio was created around the idea that swimwear should be worn both in and out of the water. Pieces can go under tees, jeans, and kimonos as easily as it does in hot springs, swimming pools, and oceans. Combined decades of experience translate to high-quality fabrics and functionality, meaning you’ll stay comfortable between dips or all day long. Kikirio has made it their job to create swimwear you can live in. Get your Kikirio swimsuit, from $54-$126, at kikirio.com.

Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

PAPER London

This UK-based fashion brand focuses on creating clean, sharp silhouettes with an emphasis on bold and structured styles. PAPER London has created strong, modern, and feminine pieces captured through bright and colorful collections. Check out PAPER London's swim collection along with their ready-to-wear pieces at paperlondon.com. Suits will range from $240-$170.

Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

Tropic of C

Who better to design a swim collection than a swimsuit model? Tropic of C, the new swim collection by Candice Swanepoel, offers a modern approach to vintage silhouettes. The line focuses on fit, embracing the curves of the female form. Suits feature a signature high-cut leg, flattering curve-cut bottoms, corset-inspired tops, and smooth contours. With a color palette inspired by the earth's tones as well as texture and pattern. Tropic of C’s pieces are made with love and responsibility for the planet. Head to tropicofc.com for these suits, ranging from $70-$90.

 

Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

The Upside Beach

The Upside, a Sydney-based brand that has earned its place as one of the top activewear labels in the global market, has now ventured into all things beach. You will be able to shop this brand new collection at theupsidesport.com, swim will range from $89-$500.

Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

Pō SWIM

Pō SWIM, created by 16-year-old designer Ava Frati, is a collection of luxurious palettes of Italian fabrics and clean finishes. Frati believes a swimsuit must move with you from catching sun rays tanning to catching waves surfing. Pō SWIM’s mission is to make the modern woman feel empowered and confident in her own skin. Shop all of Ava's swimsuits ranging from $50-$90 at poswim.com.

Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

Gigi C

Gigi C Bikinis was founded by 18-year-old Gigi Caruso on the belief that a great swimsuit should enhance your body and never inhibit it. As an avid boater, wake boarder, snorkeler, and swimmer, Gigi created an uber sexy line of swimsuits that could withstand an active lifestyle while still showcasing personal style. Head to gigigcbikinis.com to shop your favorite suits, ranging from $82-$230.

 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!