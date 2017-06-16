If You Hate Bright Colors, You'll Love These Summer Dresses


When the weather heats up, we love whipping out our summer dresses. Unfortunately, shopping for the perfect look can be tough, especially since most designs are covered in floral prints or bubblegum-pink shades. The bright colors and feminine patterns are gorgeous, if that's your thing. But for the ladies who prefer to wear more subdued, neutral tones, the offerings can be disappointing.

That's why we went on a hunt for summer dresses that aren't blindingly bright and that don't have flower overload. We discovered some gorgeous options that still feel like summer thanks to a combination of lighter fabrics and breezy silhouettes. And yes, there are options at every price point.

VIDEO: The Best Black Gowns on the Red Carpet

 

Keep scrolling to find a mellow summer dress that's perfect for you.

 

Spaghetti Strap Bottom Flounce Dress

Paris Sunday $50 SHOP NOW
MAYA SWEATER DRESS

Splendid $155 SHOP NOW
Sleeveless Scallop A-Line Dress

Lark & Ro $69 SHOP NOW
Gingham Smock Dress

Topshop $40 (Originally $75) SHOP NOW
Off the Shoulder Dress

Pleione $69 SHOP NOW
Striped cotton-poplin midi dress

Tibi $595 SHOP NOW
Satin Cami Maxi Dress

Forever 21 $23 SHOP NOW
Abbie 3/4 Sleeve Striped Jacquard Dropwaist Dress

Ella Moon $50 SHOP NOW
Ruffled fil coupé crepon midi dress

Michael Michael Kors $175 SHOP NOW
Delia Ruched Midi Dress

ALC $255 SHOP NOW

