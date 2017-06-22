Net-A-Porter's Sale Just Upgraded to Clearance

Net-a-Porter must really love us because the online retailer just moved its sale items to clearance. That means you don't have to worry about the prices going back up because all of those amazing deals are now locked in place until the designer styles sell out.

And with steep reductions at up to 70 percent off (yes, seven zero), you can find pieces from your favorite designers for less than $100. Seriously, there are pages upon pages of ridiculously good deals. You'll find twirl-worthy skirts perfect for all of the fancy events on your summer agenda and edgy jeans that will leave your friends impressed. But Net-a-Porter shoppers aren't wasting any time getting in on the action, and some of our favorite looks are already starting to sell out. There's no need to panic, though. We've dropped ten must-haves below to help you get going.

