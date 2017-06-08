This Is Not a Drill: Net-a-Porter Just Increased Markdowns to 70% Off

Alexis Bennett
Jun 08, 2017 @ 11:00 am

OK, I'm not going to lie. I couldn't write this story until I added a few things to my cart. I'm sorry, but you know all of the good stuff at Net-a-Porter sales always goes quickly. The retailer has been hosting an epic sale for a couple of weeks. But now, Net-a-Porter's summer sale is on steroids.

If you thought 50 percent off of designer names like Cushnie et Ochs and Jonathan Simkhai was a big deal, wait until you see the price tags on the items that are now marked down up to 70 percent off. And when we say 70 percent off, we're not talking about a few measly items that nobody wants. There are pages on top of pages of items with the steep discount. Don't believe us? We've rounded up 15 of our favorite pieces below.

Keep scrolling to see our must-haves that are 70 percent off, and head over to Net-a-Porter for more goodies.

Cropped high-rise straight-leg jeans

Helmut Lang $93 (Originally $310) SHOP NOW
Boheme printed suede pumps

Aquazzura $233 (Originally $775) SHOP NOW
Striped crinkled silk crepe de chine maxi skirt

Juan Carlos Obando $359 (Originally $1,195) SHOP NOW
Ruffle-trimmed cotton-poplin shirt

Comme des Garcons $114 (Originally $380) SHOP NOW
Cold-shoulder ribbed-knit sweater

DKNY $215 (Originally $715) SHOP NOW
Lace-up suede mini skirt

Balmain $1,010 (Originally $3,365) SHOP NOW
Patsy studded snake-effect leather sandals

3.1 Phillip Lim $239 (Originally $795) SHOP NOW
Pleated striped crochet-knit wide-leg pants

Missoni $525 (Originally $1,750) SHOP NOW
Ruffled embroidered bandeau bikini

Jonathan Simkhai $105 (Originally $350) SHOP NOW
Two-tone satin loafers

MR by Man Repeller $119 (Originally $395) SHOP NOW
Asymmteric ruffled stretch-knit top

Jason Wu $209 (Originally $695) SHOP NOW
Cropped lace-up ribbed stretch-knit top

Cushnie et Ochs $188 (Originally $625) SHOP NOW
Bow-embellished cotton shirt

Victoria, Victoria Beckham $161 (Originally $535) SHOP NOW
Zephyr fringed striped slub silk skirt

Zeus + Dione $159 (Originally $530) SHOP NOW
Off-the-shoulder wrap-effect striped silk-twill top

Monse $507 (Originally $1,690) SHOP NOW

