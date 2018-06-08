You Will Never Forgive Yourself for Missing This Net-A-Porter Sale

Alexis Bennett
Jun 08, 2018 @ 8:45 am

The Memorial Day sales are over, but Net-a-Porter's summer event is still going strong. The retailer, know for carrying runway pieces from brands like Zimmermann as well as the coolest emerging brands (we see you, Ganni), has styles marked down at up to 50 percent off.

More good news: Throughout the week, Net-a-Porter will be adding more designers to its sale. We can't wait to see what other luxury brands will be added. Until then, we're shopping these pieces before they are all sold out.

Keep scrolling to see what our editors are grabbing.

Nilsa Raffia Bag

Sophie Anderson $264 (Originally $440) SHOP NOW
Lumino Asymmetric Ruffled Striped Linen Midi Dress

Zimmermann $477 (Originally $795) SHOP NOW
Le Nouveau Cropped Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

Frame Denim $168 (Originally $240) SHOP NOW
Roseburg Printed Crepe de Chine Wrap Dress

Ganni $150 (Originally $250) SHOP NOW
Convertible Cutout Twill and Gingham Poplin Dress

Loewe $2,175 (Originally $4,350) SHOP NOW
Pixie Bag

Chloe $1,085 (Originally $1,550) SHOP NOW
Amelia Studded Denim Slippers

$298 (Originally $595) SHOP NOW
Liney Checked Linen Blazer

Isabel Marant Etoile $315 (Originally $525 SHOP NOW
Croc Effect Leather Camera Bag

Alexander McQueen $483 (Originally $690) SHOP NOW
Penninah Cold-Shoulder Ruffled Floral-Print Dress

Ulla Johnson $414 (Originally $690) SHOP NOW

