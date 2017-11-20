The Net-a-Porter 50%-Off Sale Has the Best Under-$100 Finds

Alexis Bennett
Nov 20, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

Get ready to stock up on all of your favorite designers because Net-a-Porter is having an epic sale. When I say epic, I mean, you can get chic items from brands like Helmut Lang and DKNY for less than $100.

We understand if you're freaking out right now. (We're still trying to catch our breath, too.) But this isn't the time to panic. Some of the affordable finds are already starting to sell out, so you need to move fast and be strategic about your shopping plan. You'll need a little help finding the best deals. That's why we've sifted through all of the styles and dropped our favorite pieces below.

VIDEO: Shop the $50 Sandals Gal Gadot Wore to Wonder Woman's Premiere

 

If you're ready to find affordable designer pieces that will make your friends jealous, keep on scrolling.

Cutout cotton-blend sweater

Stay cozy (and cute) in a cool-girl sweater with cutout sleeves.

$83 (Originally $165) SHOP NOW
Sequined crepe skirt

Sparkle this holiday season in a sequin-covered skirt.

J. Crew $98 (Originally $140) SHOP NOW
Denim Jacket

Count on a denim jacket to get you through cold days in style.

Madewell $91 (Originally $130) SHOP NOW
Ruffled velour sweatshirt

Take a break from boring neutrals and add soft pink to your winter wardrobe.

Clu $93 (Originally $185) SHOP NOW
Tilden leopard-print mesh turtleneck top

Transform classic turtlenecks with a stylish leopard print.

Ganni $81 (Originally $115) SHOP NOW
Frayed high-rise skinny jeans

Score luxury jeans at an affordable price before it's too late.

Madewell $91 (Originally $130) SHOP NOW
Magnesium ruffled striped cotton-poplin shirt

Upgrade your button-down shirts with this ruffle design.

J. Crew $40 (Originally $80) SHOP NOW
Striped cotton-jersey T-shirt

Grab a soft T-shirt that you can wear over and over again.

T by Alexander Wang $84 (Originally $140) SHOP NOW
Cold-shoulder printed chiffon midi dress

Bring the cold-shoulder trend into the winter with a long-sleeve option.

Michael Michael Kors $83 (Originally $165) SHOP NOW
Off-the-shoulder stretch-jersey top

Play with vibrant colors like this ruby-red top.

Helmut Lang $75 (Originally $125) SHOP NOW
Chikchan tasseled cotton-gauze dress

Grab a fitted dress that can also be layered over jeans.

Caravana $75 (Originally $150) SHOP NOW

