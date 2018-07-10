Here’s Exactly Where All of the Stylish Kids on Instagram Will Be Shopping This Summer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I know I'm not the only one that gets caught up on Instagram scrolling through cute pictures of babies and toddlers, especially the adorable little bloggers. Seeing them prance around in frilly dresses and sparkly, tiny shoes is the cutest. Heck, some of those baby style stars are better dressed then I'll ever be. And it makes me wonder where exactly do their parents shop?

Well, it's safe to say that Net-a-Porter will certainly be the new destination. On July 16, the e-tailer is launching its first kidswear pop-up shop with Gucci. Yep, the same brand that's pretty much responsible for the biggest fashion trends will soon launch chic kids options on Net-a-Porter.

In the collection you'll find everything that we've come to love Gucci for. Think floral motifs, stripes, animal prints, and lots of tulle. And if you're looking for something that's a bit more over-the-top, they've got a ton of options covered in the GG logo print, from backpacks to hoodies. But remember, this is only a pop-up shop, so if you wait too late you might miss out on the kid designs.

We've gathered our favorite items from the pop-up shop below. But be warned, they might cause baby fever.