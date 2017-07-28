This Is Your Last Chance to Treat Yourself at Net-a-Porter's Clearance Sale

Alexis Bennett
Jul 28, 2017

You might want to go ahead and open another tab because Net-a-Porter's too-good-to-be-true sale is about to come to an end. (Yeah, we're freaking out, too.) The retailer has been treating customers to mega savings on designers—like Zimmermann and Rag & Bone—for a few weeks now. But on August 1, the discounts will sadly come to an end.

We would never be able to forgive ourselves if we missed out on scoring a new handbag or luxurious pumps at unbelievable prices. So we've already filled our shopping carts with the best pieces. Oh, and don't forget you can take an extra 20 percent off of items labeled as sale must-haves.

If you need a little help choosing the perfect piece, keep scrolling to see the items we aren't leaving behind.

One-shoulder ruffled silk midi dress

Zimmermann $252 (Originally $630) SHOP NOW
Daily cropped high-rise straight-leg jeans

MiH Jeans $96 (Originally $240) SHOP NOW
Dalal elaphe-trimmed leather ankle boots

Jimmy Choo $488 (Originally $975) SHOP NOW
Safari linen coat

Isa Arfen $654 (Originally $1,635) SHOP NOW
Embellished lace-trimmed cotton-jacquard top

Dodo Bar Or $74 (Originally $185) SHOP NOW
Crochet-trimmed Swiss-dot georgette mini dress

Red Valentino $380 (Originally $950) SHOP NOW
Silver-plated, Swarovski crystal and faux pearl clip earrings

Miu Miu $215 (Originally $430) SHOP NOW
Bahia open-back striped cotton-poplin wrap top

Johanna Ortiz $284 (Originally $710) SHOP NOW
Romy leather bucket bag

Sophia Webster $398 (Originally $795) SHOP NOW
Perforated stretch-jersey skirt

T by Alexander Wang $78 (Originally $195) SHOP NOW
Lou cropped high-rise straight-leg jeans

Rag & Bone $118 (Originally $295) SHOP NOW
Cutout cable-knit sweater

Topshop Unique $92 (Originally $230) SHOP NOW
Cropped striped basketweave cotton-blend wide-leg pants

Mara Hoffman $112 (Originally 4280) SHOP NOW

