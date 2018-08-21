The Trend I've Feared the Most Is About to Blow Up

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I'm a neutral girl at heart. My wardrobe, my house, my entire life pretty much consists of blacks, whites, and beiges. But after seeing Blake Lively rock a neon green Versace suit around the same time Kim Kardashian stepped out wearing a highlighter Yeezy two-piece (can't forget to mention her matching hair and Lamborghini), I have to admit I'm actually thinking about trying out the neon trend that will inevitably dominate next fall. Maybe I won't go full-on the way Lively and Kardashian committed to the color, but a fluorescent green pump never hurt anybody.

I tried my best to brush the trend off as just another high-fashion thing that wouldn't reach the masses. But with designers — like Moschino, Prada, and Marni — and mainstream contemporary brands — like Zara and Topshop — on board, there's no denying that this trend is here to stay.

Those that are feeling adventurous can combine the neon trend with fall's other big trend, animal print — like Rita Ora's Tom Ford look from over the weekend.

And don't forget that this trend can also look just as cool at the gym. Jennifer Lopez showed us the minimal way, pairing her all-black athleisure look with neon sneakers.

This is not the time to be shy. Go ahead and jump on the neon trend before your friends even see it coming.