19 Ways to Wear Neon Without Looking Like You’re Stuck in the ’80s

There are two types of color trends dominating fashion right now: beige and, well, anything that's neon. There's no in between. You're either keeping it minimal or trying to blind everyone. We're here to obviously talk about the later and how to wear the neon color trend in 2019 without looking like an '80s disaster.

If you're not shy, you could go all Blake Lively in a highlighter green suit (don't forget the bold shoes). Or you could take the trend into Skittle territory, mixing bright pinks with yellows and greens, a la Ashley Graham's Prabal Gurung sweater dress.

But if you're worried about looking like a backup in a Richard Simmons video, you can tone it down and just incorporate one bright accessory — like a coveted Jacquemus bag or a glowing pair of Balenciaga boots.

The neon outfit ideas are endless. But if you're need of a little inspiration or curious about where to buy neon clothes, click through the gallery ahead for celebrity-inspired pieces.

