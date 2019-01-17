19 Ways to Wear Neon Without Looking Like You’re Stuck in the ’80s

Raymond Hall/Getty Images

There are two types of color trends dominating fashion right now: beige and, well, anything that's neon. There's no in between. You're either keeping it minimal or trying to blind everyone. We're here to obviously talk about the later and how to wear the neon color trend in 2019 without looking like an '80s disaster.

If you're not shy, you could go all Blake Lively in a highlighter green suit (don't forget the bold shoes). Or you could take the trend into Skittle territory, mixing bright pinks with yellows and greens, a la Ashley Graham's Prabal Gurung sweater dress.

But if you're worried about looking like a backup in a Richard Simmons video, you can tone it down and just incorporate one bright accessory — like a coveted Jacquemus bag or a glowing pair of Balenciaga boots.

The neon outfit ideas are endless. But if you're need of a little inspiration or curious about where to buy neon clothes, click through the gallery ahead for celebrity-inspired pieces.

Pair with white jeans.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images
$21
$21
Mix with prints.

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images
$21
$21

Throw on a sweater dress.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images
$18
$18
Add leather separates.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
$295
$295

Try neon leggings.

James Devaney/Getty Images
$265
$265

Style with chunky sneakers.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
$21
$21
Play with exaggerated silhouettes.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
$97
$97

Try wide-leg trousers.

Robert Kamau/Getty Images
$191
$191

Play with stripes.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
$138
$138
Match from head to toe.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
$49
$49

Layer with a plaid jacket.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images
$21
$21

Wear a multi-colored dress.

Raymond Hall/Getty Images
$95
$95
Pair with an oversize blazer.

Robert Kamau/Getty Images
$22
$22

Test out a track suit.

Ricky Vigil/Getty Images
$18
$18

Reach for bright leggings.

Raymond Hall/Getty Images
$28
$28
Slip on a mini dress.

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images
$45
$45

Button up a neon blazer.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
$1,536
$1,536

Layer up with a vest.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
$540
$540
Go for a neon puffer.

Sean Zanni/Getty Images
$137
$137
