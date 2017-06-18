National Splurge Day: 9 Items You Won't Feel Guilty for Buying

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Jun 18, 2017 @ 12:15 pm

It's National Splurge Day (as if you needed a reason to treat yourself), and we're celebrating with our favorite fashion and beauty products.

Not only are we talking about goodies with big price tags, but items that you won't feel bad for spending big on—like timeless essentials that every woman should own. You can think of each piece more as an investment that will elevate your closet and up your beauty game. Some of the quality finds are so good, you'll be able to pass them down throughout generations. Ahead, you'll find our favorite products that are worth purchasing on any day of the year.

VIDEO: The Affordable Way to Purchase Gucci Slides

 

Keep scrolling to find a lavish item to help you celebrate National Splurge Day.

1 of 9 Courtesy

BURBERRY The Sandringham Shell Trench Coat

A classic trench coat is a must-have. We're obsessed with Burberry's traditional designs, and would never regret purchasing this beauty, which is currently on sale.

$957 (Originally $1,595) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

'Faye' Leather & Suede Shoulder Bag

Your outfit isn't complete without a good handbag, especially an expertly constructed leather option like this one. The best part about this handbag: You can wear it with just about anything.

Chloe $1,950 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Gucci Printed silk-twill scarf

Scarves can do so much more than keep your neck warm. This Gucci option looks great holding your hair back, tied around your wrist, or accenting the top handle of a purse. So you'll definitely get your money's worth.

$315 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream

This is the perfect day to finally indulge in the moisturizer that's basically a magic cream. Your skin will thank you for every penny you invest into this jar.

$85 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Gold-plated, Swarovski crystal and faux pearl clip earrings

Sparkling accessories are always a good idea. That's why you'll never regret investing in statement-making earrings that are also timeless.

Dolce & Gabbana $545 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

JIMMY CHOO 'Lucy' Half d'Orsay Pointy Toe Pump

A classic pair of pumps will make you stand taller, and will always get you all of the compliments.

$695 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

L'Artisan Parfumeur Violaceum 75ml Eau De Parfum

Your life will never be the same after investing in a luxury fragrance. This long-lasting scent combines floral notes with soft spices, and the glamorous bottle will make a gorgeous addition to your vanity.

$210 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

GUCCI 54mm Square Sunglasses

Nothing makes heads turn like a pair of over-sized sunglasses, and these square frames are the ultimate glam accessory.

$360 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Saint Laurent 'Monogram' Leather Clutch

An elegant clutch is an essential for evening looks. This one boasts the Saint Laurent logo, and will always be a classic.

$1,245 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!