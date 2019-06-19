Emily Ratajkowski and Nasty Gal Are Making a Strong Case for the Underboob Trend

Image zoom Courtesy

If your closet is missing some sexy, attention grabbing pieces, Nasty Gal and Emily Ratajkowski are here to save the day. The two just teamed up on a summer collaboration and to say it's hot would be an understatement.

The line is filled with body-hugging, see-through dresses and ab-baring crop tops as well as blazers and trousers. There is even a sports bra-esque top ($28; nastygal.com) with a cut-out specifically designed to show off your underboob. It's everything a Ratajkowski fan could wish for.

“Nasty Gal has always been a brand that has never shied away from pushing the envelope,” says Ratajkowski in a statement. “I love the whole idea of a Nasty Gal — it’s a woman who stands up for herself and what she believes in. I’m very excited to partner with them for this campaign.”

The best part about the Nasty Gal and Emily Ratajkowski collaboration: It's available in plus sizes, too, extending up to a size 20. And prices are pretty affordable, starting at $28 and maxing out at $160.

Check out Ratajkowski wearing the hell out of some of the pieces below, and shop everything on Nasty Gal's website.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: EMRATA Business As Usual Wide-Leg Belted Pants, $80; nastygal.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: Gather Your Things Mesh Dress, $56; nastygal.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: Lace Meet Up Cropped Satin Top, $76; nastygal.com.