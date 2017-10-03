Yes, You Can Get Naomie Harris's Miu Miu Look With Under-$100 Pieces

Can we please take a moment to appreciate the elegance that is Naomie Harris? On Tuesday morning, the actress stepped out for Paris Fashion Week, wearing head-to-toe Miu Miu from the Fall 2017 collection. And the stunning look proves that black-and-white ensembles don't have to be boring.

We love how her stylist Danielle Nachmani deviated from the exact runway look and gave the modest, cream skirt a flirty twist by pairing it with a fuzzy crop top and embellished strappy heels. Together, the entire outfit is a black-and-white dream for fashion lovers.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Check Out Naomie Harris's Stunning Red Carpet Risk

The only bummer is that you might have to push the limits of your credits cards for all of that Miu Miu. But before you even think about going into debt, you should know that it's totally possible to recreate the look with pieces that are less than $100. Don't believe us? Just keep scrolling to discover some twinning fashions.