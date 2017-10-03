Yes, You Can Get Naomie Harris's Miu Miu Look With Under-$100 Pieces

Marc Piasecki/Getty
Alexis Bennett
Oct 03, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

Can we please take a moment to appreciate the elegance that is Naomie Harris? On Tuesday morning, the actress stepped out for Paris Fashion Week, wearing head-to-toe Miu Miu from the Fall 2017 collection. And the stunning look proves that black-and-white ensembles don't have to be boring.

We love how her stylist Danielle Nachmani deviated from the exact runway look and gave the modest, cream skirt a flirty twist by pairing it with a fuzzy crop top and embellished strappy heels. Together, the entire outfit is a black-and-white dream for fashion lovers.

VIDEO: Check Out Naomie Harris's Stunning Red Carpet Risk

 

The only bummer is that you might have to push the limits of your credits cards for all of that Miu Miu. But before you even think about going into debt, you should know that it's totally possible to recreate the look with pieces that are less than $100. Don't believe us? Just keep scrolling to discover some twinning fashions.

1 of 4 Courtesy

Fuzzy Cropped Sweater

Kendall + Kylie $20 (Originally $23) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 4 Courtesy

Kimi Floral Jacquard Skirt

Alice + Olivia $80 (Originally $265) SHOP NOW
3 of 4 Courtesy

Regal Buckle Sandal

Topshop $85 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 4 Courtesy

Eloise Zip Detail Fold Over Clutch Bag

Boohoo $10 (Originally $20) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!