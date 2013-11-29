Mandela’s Naomie Harris: See Her Best Red Carpet Looks

Naomie Harris is not just garnering attention for her mesmerizing performance in the historic biopic Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (in theaters today), she's also winning rave reviews for her stunning red carpet choices.

In the film, based on the life of Nelson Mandela (Idris Elba), Harris plays the former South African leader's strong-willed -- and controversial -- wife Winnie. InStyle.com caught up with Harris at the film's New York premiere, where she told us one surprising way the movie's storied characters show their strength: through their clothes. "The fashion is really about self-expression," Harris told us. "They have their own sense of style, almost peacock-like, in its vibrancy and the use of colors," she said.

The same goes for Harris's red carpet looks, where she tends to favor neutrals with pops of color and delicately placed details. Harris admitted that she gets to “have fun, play, and be outlandish” when it comes to her premiere looks. “Since you’re actually in the movie, you can go a bit further because normally you kind of feel like, ‘Oh I don’t want to dress up too much,’" she said. "But now you’re like, ‘Well, it is my movie so I’m going to dress up!’”

To see more of Harris's premiere looks—which have taken her from Toronto, to Los Angeles and New York—look through our gallery and be sure to catch the film, in theaters today.

1 of 9 Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic

Marchesa

For the start of 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom,' premiere tour, Naomie Harris and the cast took the film to the Toronto International Film Festival where she arrived in an elegant Marchesa chignon gown paired with Christian Louboutin pumps.

2 of 9 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Burberry Prorsum

The actress went casual in a black tank top, a navy-and-red Burberry Prorsum striped pencil skirt and black ankle boots for a press conference and portrait sessions during the Toronto International Film Festival.

3 of 9 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Vivienne Westwood

Harris attended the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards in an off-the-shoulder printed Vivienne Westwood corseted frock and added a pop of color with her turquoise Christian Louboutin pumps.

4 of 9 Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Oscar de la Renta

For the 2013 AFI Fest, the 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom' actress donned a leaf-crocheted knit Oscar de la Renta dress with Caribbean-blue chandelier earrings and aqua Issa d'Orsay pumps.

5 of 9 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Vionnet

Harris stepped out in a stunning pale blue Vionnet silk-tulle gown with a keyhole detail and cut-outs at the side and hips for the Los Angeles premiere held at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome in Hollywood.

6 of 9 Marion Curtis/Startraks Photo

Valentino

The actress made everyone stop and stare with her sheer tulle Valentino embroidered gown at the New York City premiere at Lincoln Center. She finished off her look with blue python Christian Louboutin pumps and a black Jimmy Choo clutch.

7 of 9 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Burberry

The 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom' star stepped out for the Governors Awards 2013 in a timeless Burberry stretch-crepe frock with an embellished neckline and cut-out back. She added more glam to her look with a Jimmy Choo oval clutch.

8 of 9 Larry French/Getty Images

Mixed-Print Floral Shift

Harris attended a screening of 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom' at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. wearing a colorful mixed-print floral shift dress paired with navy open-toe heels.

9 of 9 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Burberry Prorsum

The actress returned to Burberry Prorsum with a mint-green chiffon dress featuring a keyhole detail. Harris paired the dress with brown sandals and a matching clutch for a special screening of 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom' with the band U2 at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City.

