Music Festival Staples You Can Wear All Spring and Summer

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Ruthie Friedlander
Mar 28, 2018 @ 8:00 pm

Music festivals come and go and so do Coachella trends … who knows what it’ll be next year? Flower crowns could turn to VR tiaras, and crop tops could be replaced by oversized sweatshirts. Call me crazy, but this festival season, why invest in trendy one-wear pieces when you can purchase staples you’ll wear after the concert is over, too? A great pair of Chelsea boots, a panama hat, and a floral dress are Coachella staples that you’ll live in over the summer, when pared back with less concert-y attire. That bodysuit you wore with a mini skirt to see The Weeknd? Do double duty and wear it with a trouser to work. Those denim cut offs? Trade in your concert tee for a sleek button down and voilà: ready for Sunday brunch.

VIDEO: The Real Cost of Going to Coachella

Here, we show you seven music festival staples to buy, that you’ll actually wear after Coachella.

1 of 9 Bleusalt

Stylish Bralette

available at Bleu Salt $50 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

Hat

Sensi Studio $135 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Chelsea Boots

Isabel Marant $560 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

Rain Boots

Hunter $150 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

Sunglasses

$100 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

Denim

MiH Jeans $175 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 The Reset

Oversized Cardigan

available at The Reset $165 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

Polka-Dot Dress

Rixo London $315 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

Bodysuit

Alix $195 SHOP NOW

