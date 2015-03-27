Motorcycle Jackets

InStyle.com
Mar 27, 2015 @ 5:53 pm
Vanessa Hudgens, Catherine Malandrino, Motorcycle Jackets, The Look, trends
pinterest
Motorcycle Jackets
Vanessa Hudgens in Catherine Malandrino
Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage
Bar Rafaeli, Motorcycle Jackets, The Look, trends
pinterest
Motorcycle Jackets
Bar Rafaeli
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Taylor Momsen, Doma, Motorcycle Jackets, The Look, trends
pinterest
Motorcycle Jackets
Taylor Momsen in Doma
Jemal Countess/WireImage
Joy Bryant, Motorcycle Jackets, The Look, trends
pinterest
Motorcycle Jackets
Joy Bryant
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage

Motorcycle Jackets

Vanessa Hudgens in Catherine Malandrino
Advertisement
2 of 4 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Motorcycle Jackets

Bar Rafaeli
3 of 4 Jemal Countess/WireImage

Motorcycle Jackets

Taylor Momsen in Doma
Advertisement
4 of 4 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Motorcycle Jackets

Joy Bryant

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!