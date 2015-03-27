whitelogo
whitelogo
Motorcycle Jackets
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
Clothing
Motorcycle Jackets
InStyle.com
Mar 27, 2015 @ 5:53 pm
Motorcycle Jackets
Vanessa Hudgens in Catherine Malandrino
Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage
Motorcycle Jackets
Bar Rafaeli
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Motorcycle Jackets
Taylor Momsen in Doma
Jemal Countess/WireImage
Motorcycle Jackets
Joy Bryant
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
1
of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4
Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage
Motorcycle Jackets
Vanessa Hudgens in Catherine Malandrino
Advertisement
2 of 4
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Motorcycle Jackets
Bar Rafaeli
3 of 4
Jemal Countess/WireImage
Motorcycle Jackets
Taylor Momsen in Doma
Advertisement
4 of 4
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Motorcycle Jackets
Joy Bryant
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!