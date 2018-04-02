Mother's Day Gifts to Spoil Your Fashionista Mom

Courtesy (3)
Ruthie Friedlander
Apr 02, 2018

Mother's Day is coming up, and your exceptionally stylish mom is literally "the girl who has everything." Splurge on something beautiful, like the newest spring bag, a flowery rose scent, or something gorgeous she can keep on her side table. Scroll below to find the perfect gift your fashionista mom.

1 of 14 John Hardy

Classic Chain Hammered Medium Hoop Earring

When a classic hoop just isn't chic enough, find one that's a step above the rest.

John Hardy available at John Hardy $1,295 SHOP NOW
2 of 14 Oscar de la Renta

Painted Heart Outline Earrings

Show your love, in big, bold, and bright, with a pair of lightweight/high impact earrings from Oscar de la Renta.

Oscar de la Renta available at Oscar de la Renta $190 SHOP NOW
3 of 14 TODS

Suede Moccasins 

She's on her feet all day, but that's no reason to keep her stuck in boring black flats. Leave it to Tod's to find a way to make a comfortable moccasin the chicest shoe around. Talk about FRINGE BENEFITS. 

available at Tods $645 SHOP NOW
4 of 14 Louis Vuitton

Le Jour Se Lève 200 ML Fragrance

Treat the mother in your life to the newest fragrance from Louis Vuitton. Le Jour Se Lève contains mandarin, blackcurrant accord, sambac jasmine, and musk, which will make her feel fresh and flowery. Go the extra mile by customizing the bottle with her initials for no extra fee.

Louis Vuitton available at Louis Vuitton $350 SHOP NOW
5 of 14 Net-a-Porter

Stretch Loungers jersey set

DKNY available at Net-a-Porter $70 SHOP NOW
6 of 14 Net-a-Porter

On The Go Beauty Kit

For the mom on the go, this kit is perfect. Ideal to be kept in a tote, a car, or desk drawer, these pint-sized products give her everything she could possibly need to look fab.

available at Net-a-Porter $98 SHOP NOW
7 of 14 Net-a-Porter

Luxe City Guides Fashion Gift Box

An elegant book set that helps mom dream up new, fashionable vacations will make her side table that much more stylish. 

available at Net-a-Porter $90 SHOP NOW
8 of 14 Net-a-Porter

Silver Pearl Drop Earrings

Update her classic pearl studs with something a bit more modern and out of the box. 

Chan Luu available at Net-a-Porter $75 SHOP NOW
9 of 14 Net-a-Porter

Power Dust

Moon Juice's Power Dust is a great option for the health-conscious mamma. Add the powder to water or a smoothy and voila - superheroine!

Moon Juice available at Net-a-Porter $38 SHOP NOW
10 of 14 Net-a-Porter

Textured Leather Notebook

Sure, she has a cell phone, but a diary for mom to write her thoughts, to-do's, and shopping lists is a great gift idea. Especially when it has a cheeky message on the cover. 

Smythson available at Net-a-Porter $60 SHOP NOW
11 of 14 Net-a-Porter

TechLoom Pro metallic mesh sneakers

Because she's always running. Even when she's not at the gym. 

APL available at Net-a-Porter $160 SHOP NOW
12 of 14 Net-a-Porter

Leather tote

Find a bag that will fit literally everything she could ever need to carry. And then find it in a perfect Spring color.

Wandler available at Net-a-Porter $850 SHOP NOW
13 of 14 Net-a-Porter

Rainbow Printed iPhone Case

She's always on it, so it should stand out from the rest. Find mom a fun iPhone case with a personalized letter.

Edie Parker available at Net-a-Porter $50 SHOP NOW
14 of 14 Mou Online

Sheepskin Mule Slippers

At the end of the day, mom deserves a warm, fluffy place to prop her feet.

available at Mou Online $120 SHOP NOW

