This Denim Brand Has So Many Celebs Hooked — and Its End of Season Sale Can’t Be Rivaled

Any avid follower of Meghan Markle's wardrobe has most likely taken note of her go-to denim brand, Mother Denim, which she's been spotted wearing on multiple occasions. And since we'd all love to mimic her undeniably good fashion sense, our eyes are always peeled for a good sale from one of her favorites. Well, as luck would have it, there's one happening as we speak. Mother Denim just marked down countless styles for up to 50 percent off in its End of Season Sale.
Beyond Markle's nod of approval, the LA-based fashion brand is known for having an ample celeb following, including Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon, Hilary Duff, Kourtney Kardashian, and Jennifer Garner (the list goes on). Whenever there's a Mother Denim sale, you can expect the beloved styles to go fast.
Time is of the essence, but you can still have your pick from plenty of the label's denim, from one of its most popular styles to more playful options. Expect super soft material that stretches comfortably with your every move. Plus, no matter how many times you wear a pair (or run them through the wash), reputation has it they'll hold their original shape and feel.
The brand's vast selection offers tons of different cuts and washes, such as classic blue jeans to wide-leg flare jeans. Whether you'd like to add a couple more staples to your everyday attire or desire styles you can dress up for special occasions, look no further than Mother Denim's collection of unique fits.
We've rounded up our top picks from the brand's End of Season Sale down below. Hurry — many sizes are already gone.
