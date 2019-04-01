11 Mother Of The Bride Dresses That Aren't Frumpy

By Alexis Bennett
Updated Apr 01, 2019 @ 11:38 am
WPA Pool/Getty Images

When you're the mother of the bride (or groom, for that matter), finding the perfect dress to wear to the wedding is no easy feat. It’s not exactly your day, but you also don't want a dress that’ll leave you completely overlooked.

Some styles are simply too old-fashion looking, while others are way too trendy. Many formal designs are also made with skin-revealing details — they're sleeveless, feature a plunging neckline, or are completely form-fitting — which is awesome if that's what you're looking for. But to find something that falls on the modest side (without being frumpy), you might have to do some digging.

The best place to start is online, believe it or not. Sure, you won’t be able to try your dress on until after you’ve purchased it, but there are thousands of options readily available, which beats driving around from mall to mall trying to find the perfect style. Look for stores that have amazing return policies and tons of customer reviews, like Nordstrom and Azazie.

We found quite a few options that are sure to make you feel confident come wedding day. There’s something for each body type, from petite to tall to plus-size. 

Ahead, find gowns for every taste and personality, whether you're thinking about going short with a tea-length dress or want something that pairs perfectly with flats.

Eliza J Ruffle-Front Gown

$188
Albert Nipon Gold Jacquard Open Jacket and Matching Dress

$295
Adrianna Papell Beaded Flutter-Sleeve Gown

$299
Vince Camuto Embellished Sleeve Ruched Evening Dress

$208
Xscape Beaded Neck Empire Gown

$218
Teri Jon by Rickie Freeman Stretch Taffeta Mermaid Gown

$700
Halston Heritage Satin and Organza Tiered Degradé Gown

$695
Azazie Jaycee Mother of the Bride Dress

$166
Alex Evenings Embellished Lace & Chiffon Gown

$179
Tahari ASL Jacquard Bolero Jacket Dress Suit

$200
Pisarrio Nights Embellished Three Quarter Sleeve Gown

$238
