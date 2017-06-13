You’re About to Start Seeing This Flattering Swimsuit Trend Everywhere

If you're still trying to find the perfect swimsuit for your next vacation, look no further. According to eBay data, sales for one-piece swimsuits have increased 84 percent within the last couple of weeks. More specifically, sales for women’s red one-piece suits are up 87 percent on the shopping company's website. And we can thank the Baywatch revival for the uptick in red men's trunks, too (which have more than doubled on eBay).

That's why this season's biggest swimsuit trend is all about lifeguard vibes. All you need is a classic silhouette in a bright, red hue. These one-piece looks are anything but boring. In fact, they've basically surpassed bikinis into the number one spot for the sexiest style to wear to the beach, thanks to thigh-exposing silhouettes and plunging necklines. The best part: The sexy details are balanced with tummy-covering designs that flatter every body shape.

Ahead, we've gathered our favorite one-pieces to help you join the movement this summer.