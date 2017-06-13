You’re About to Start Seeing This Flattering Swimsuit Trend Everywhere

Alexis Bennett
Jun 13, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

If you're still trying to find the perfect swimsuit for your next vacation, look no further. According to eBay data, sales for one-piece swimsuits have increased 84 percent within the last couple of weeks. More specifically, sales for women’s red one-piece suits are up 87 percent on the shopping company's website. And we can thank the Baywatch revival for the uptick in red men's trunks, too (which have more than doubled on eBay).

That's why this season's biggest swimsuit trend is all about lifeguard vibes. All you need is a classic silhouette in a bright, red hue. These one-piece looks are anything but boring. In fact, they've basically surpassed bikinis into the number one spot for the sexiest style to wear to the beach, thanks to thigh-exposing silhouettes and plunging necklines. The best part: The sexy details are balanced with tummy-covering designs that flatter every body shape.

Ahead, we've gathered our favorite one-pieces to help you join the movement this summer.

Scoop Back Italian Matte One-Piece Swimsuit

J. Crew $98 SHOP NOW
Denise Frill One Piece

Hunza G $151 (Originally $215) SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Bright Like A Diamond One-Shoulder Swimsuit

Shan $265 SHOP NOW
Lila Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit

Tavik $146 SHOP NOW
Seersucker swimsuit

Hunza G $125 SHOP NOW
Lifeguard Swimsuit

Swimsuits for All $59 SHOP NOW
Atlante One-Shoulder Ruffle Swimsuit

La Petite Robe di Chiara Boni $395 SHOP NOW
Jamie One Piece

Araks $335 SHOP NOW
Strappy High Leg Extra Cheeky One Piece

Xhilaration $30 SHOP NOW
The Anne Marie One Piece

Solid and Striped $158 SHOP NOW

