Unforgettable Coachella Looks That Are So Worth Copying

Now that music festival season is upon us, it’s time to pull out the lace tops and step out of our comfort zones. With Coachella kicking off the season's festivities, who better to look to for inspiration than the biggest style stars who have rocked out at the event over the years? We’ve rounded up 10 memorable celebrity looks from the past along with 10 standout pieces to purchase for a ‘chella worthy outfit.

VIDEO: Celebrity Hair Stylist Jen Atkin's Best Festival Hairstyles