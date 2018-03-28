Unforgettable Coachella Looks That Are So Worth Copying

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Chelsea Hall
Mar 28, 2018 @ 4:15 pm

Now that music festival season is upon us, it’s time to pull out the lace tops and step out of our comfort zones. With Coachella kicking off the season's festivities, who better to look to for inspiration than the biggest style stars who have rocked out at the event over the years? We’ve rounded up 10 memorable celebrity looks from the past along with 10 standout pieces to purchase for a ‘chella worthy outfit.

1 of 10 Light Brigade/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

Cut off denim shorts are a music festival staple. For a relaxed fit, try these high-waist mom shorts.

$108 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 EVGA / GEVA / Raef-Ramirez / AKM-GSI

Selena Gomez

Try a flowy transparent maxi dress for a sleek bohemian look.  
$398 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Sophie Fritz/startraksphoto.com

Vanessa Hudgens

Add a touch of color and pattern to your all black ensemble with a flowy kimono.
$200 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Michael Bezjian/Getty Images

Katy Perry

Looking for a tasteful way to show off your fancy undergarments? Try a see-through mesh dress with embroidery.

$63 (Originally $79) SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

Sofia Richie

Retro colored lenses are an accessory must-have when partying it up all day out in the desert sun.

$198 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Jhené Aiko

Think patterns, patterns, and more patterns when pulling together your outfit. A fun palazzo pant will get the job done.

$70 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 haileybaldwin/Instagram

Hailey Baldwin

When it comes to pulling together the perfect festival look jewelry is absolutely everything!! Embellish your bralette with this chain bikini top.
$12 (Originally $17) SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkoski

The off the shoulder crop top is the perfect bohemian touch to a festival look.
$30 (Originally $59) SHOP NOW
9 of 10 WENN.com

Jasmine Tookes

A lace bodysuit is a simple yet sexy piece to pair with your favorite denim cut-off shorts.

$99 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Rihanna

Want to spice up a simple band tee and cut-off shorts this festival season? Just incorporate a fringe moto jacket, great for nighttime performances.

$253 SHOP NOW

