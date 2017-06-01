The Most Comfortable Summer Trend Is Also One of the Prettiest

Backgrid
Alexis Bennett
Jun 01, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

If you only buy one pair of pants this season, a design with a paper-bag waist will make you feel like a street-style star. The trendy detail will instantly give your outfits a dramatic flair, since the show-stopping waistline resembles the ruffled look of a cinched paper bag (hence, the name). The best part about paper-bag-waist pants: The frilly silhouette is usually followed up with roomy pant legs that are extremely comfortable. So you'll get a glamorous high-waist effect without feeling constricted.

Stars like Kendall Jenner and Lupita Nyong'o are already on board. Jenner made a bold statement with bright yellow separates, while Nyong'o went with a more muted palette of red, black, and white. But both ladies opted for streamlined tops, which is crucial for balancing out the voluminous trousers.

Joe Maher/Getty

RELATED: How to Wear Paper-Bag-Waist Pants to a Formal Event, According to Lupita

If you're thinking about trying out the paper-bag-waist look this summer, we've gathered our favorite options below. The popular trend comes in so many varieties, from dramatic culottes to polished shorts, so you're sure to find something that works for you.

VIDEO: 3 Ways to Wear Black Trousers

 

Keep scrolling to shop the must-have paper-bag-waist pants.

1 of 13 Courtesy

paper bag waist wide leg trousers

Missguided $20 (Originally $50) SHOP NOW
2 of 13 Courtesy

PAPER BAG WAIST PANT

York Street $162 SHOP NOW
3 of 13 Courtesy

Braxton High-Waist Ruffled Shorts

Cinq a Sept $295 SHOP NOW
4 of 13 Courtesy

Paper Bag Waisted Pant

Y.A.S. $76 SHOP NOW
5 of 13 Courtesy

Paper Bag Tapered Trousers

RACHEL Rachel Roy $75 (Originally $99) SHOP NOW
6 of 13 Courtesy

Paperbag Waist Pants

Stella McCartney $639 (Originally $1,065) SHOP NOW
7 of 13 Courtesy

Violet Premium Paper Bag Waist Belted Trouser

Boohoo $40 SHOP NOW
8 of 13 Courtesy

Phillips cotton wide-leg pants

Ganni $137 (Originally $195) SHOP NOW
9 of 13 Courtesy

Like This Paper Bag Pant

Free People $98 SHOP NOW
10 of 13 Courtesy

Roy Paperbag-Waist Pants

The Row $1,189 (Originally $1,990) SHOP NOW
11 of 13 Courtesy

Striped Belted Paperbag-Waist Pants

3.1 Phillip Lim $297 (Originally $495) SHOP NOW
12 of 13 Courtesy

Paperbag Waist Culottes

Leith $69 SHOP NOW
13 of 13 Courtesy

Freja Drop-Rise Pants

Ulla Johnson $179 (Originally $300) SHOP NOW

