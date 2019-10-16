These $27 Jeans Are Made With a Virtual Corset and Are as Comfortable as a Pair of Leggings

Image zoom Courtesy

We all know that no closet is complete without a great pair of jeans. But it can be tough to find a pair that fits just right.

Vintage designs are super cute, but can be stiff and rigid. Newer styles that have stretch, meanwhile, can end up losing their shape after a wash or two. With all of the options on the market, it can be challenging to zero in on a winner, but there's one style that currently has our attention. And guess what? It's less than 30 bucks.

It's the Lee Shape Illusion jean ($27; walmart.com). As the name suggests, the denim pants mold to the body and are made with strategically placed seaming. The $30 style is also made with what the brand calls a virtual corset that contours the waist.

Jeans are typically designed on fit models that are around a size 4 or 6, but the Lee Shape Illusion pants were created on a size 14 figure (the average size of American women, by the way) to get the measurements just right.

You can easily test out a pair from Walmart's website. And with that price tag, you might as well grab one in every color.