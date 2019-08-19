Hate It or Love It, This ’70s Denim Staple Is Back

Image zoom Courtesy

Tie-dye, clogs, overalls...the '70s are dominating the fashion scene right now, whether you're here for it or not. And there's no sign that the trend will be winding down anytime soon. Online retailer Modcloth has jumped aboard with a new, nostalgic collection that includes the best denim styles from the '70s, from bell bottoms to cropped flares to A-line skirts.

The retailer is calling the denim collection "Get in Our Jeans." If you're not quite ready to go full-on "can you dig it" in 2019, the line includes a few modernized versions to ease you into the look.

In the lineup you'll find slightly flared options in classic indigo and deep, dark washes — some constructed with stretchy fabrics for a vintage look with a comfortable, modern fit. The roster includes high-waist designs decorated in gold buttons and lightly-colored seams, for a cool, unexpected contrast. There are also mini and knee-length skirts as well as denim jackets.

Everything is priced under $99; sizes start at 00 and go up to a 28.

