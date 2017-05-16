You Deserve to Treat Yourself to 50% Off at Moda Operandi's Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Oh, Moda Operandi! What did we do to deserve such kindness? Last week, the luxury retailer hosted a private family and friends event that made us all go a little cray. And now, the online store is opening up the deals to everyone. From May 16 to May 25, you'll find brands like Proenza Schouler and Marni marked down at up to 50 percent off. There's no need for a code or secret links to access the sale. Just head to Moda Operandi's website, and you'll easily find reduced prices.

This hands down has to be one of our favorite events because Moda Operandi is known for carrying some of the most breathtaking designs. I'm talking about gorgeous suits that could make Hillary Clinton jealous and ruffled skirts that rival the dancing emoji. You definitely deserve to have some of the stunning looks in your closet.

Check out our favorite pieces in the roundup below.