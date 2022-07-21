Fashion Clothing The Size-Inclusive Brand I Always Splurge on Is Having a Rare Sale With Styles Up to 80% Off Shop closet staples, including a washable silk dress and everyday pencil skirt. By Tamim Alnuweiri Tamim Alnuweiri Instagram Twitter Website Tamim has been writing about topics including beauty, fashion, wellness, and music for nearly a decade. She has tested thousands of products including skincare, makeup, haircare, and body care. She stays up to date and informed by regularly interviewing and consulting leading experts in the beauty industry including dermatologists, makeup artists, and aestheticians. Tamim has been published in InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Byrdie, Health, Shape, Southern Living, Real Simple, and PEOPLE. She tries any and every product she comes across with a particular appreciation for eye makeup and lip liners. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 21, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy M.M. Lafleur A lot of lip service has been paid to body positivity and inclusivity over the last several years, but sadly that has not translated into tangible action. As someone who is usually a 14/1XL/XXL (and sometimes a size 18 or 3XL because of inconsistent sizing), I will tell you that the landscape of size-inclusive brands has not changed much. This is especially true when it comes to investment, capsule-wardrobe pieces which are incredibly limited. As a result, I have a mental rolodex of where I can easily find essential everyday pieces, which has become even more important as I return to life at the office. One of my go-to brands is M.M.LaFleur, a brand I can always rely on for an elegant silk dress or the perfect soft button-down shirt, which has sizes that go up to +3 (5XL) alphabetic and 18 numeric. If you are at all familiar with the brand, you know it is admittedly expensive, which can make building your dream closet an investment. Right now, however, M.M.LaFleur is having a quiet sale with items up to 80 percent off. There is an impressive, although intimidating, selection of 153 items on sale, but after careful consideration, I have narrowed down the must-have list to three main pieces that deserve your attention, and five runner-ups that deserve some love, too. The Noho Skirt Courtesy Shop now: $100 (Originally $145); mmlafleur.com Finding a good, plain black pencil skirt is like finding a good T-shirt or cotton undies — it seems like an easy feat until you actually try to do it and find that there are more weeds than flowers. This skirt has saved me from the brink of outfit despair many times over. . The tapered style pairs well with billowy and fitted shirts alike, is easy to dress up for a business casual look, but equally as easy to dress down with the right lace top. It checks all the boxes and is my version of a pair of jeans you wear three days a week. The Bevin Dress Courtesy Shop now: $255 (Originally $365); mmlafleur.com As someone who frequently leaves meals looking like Bruce, who ate the chocolate cake in Matilda, I consider washable silk to be one of the most important innovations of the 21st century. The Bevin Dress comes in two shades: a pearly cream and lilac dusty rose, both of which are $110 off. If I had this dress in my possession (manifesting hard), I could envision myself wearing it with a strand of pearls and heels to an outdoor wedding or with a band T-shirt layered on top to meet friends at a bar. Name another piece of clothing that versatile; I'll wait. The Marie Dress Courtesy Shop now: $145 (Originally $240); mmlafleur.com Barbie pink is all the rage right now, but I stand by International Klein Blue, the color of the Marie Dress, as the under appreciated alternative. You will look elegant and put together in this, even if you slept through your first alarm and missed your usual bus. It's wrinkle-resistant and has an extra half-inch of hem allowance, should you want the added length. Shop Other M.M.LaFleur Sale Options: The O'Hara Blazer Shop now: $275 (Originally $395); mmlafleur.com The Fatima Dress Shop now: $175 (Originally $295); mmlafleur.com The Lou Dress Shop now: $90 (Originally $125); mmlafleur.com The Charli Top Shop now: $135 (Originally $195); mmlafleur.com The Garrett Belt Shop now: $75 (Originally $125); mmlafleur.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit