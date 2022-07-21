The Size-Inclusive Brand I Always Splurge on Is Having a Rare Sale With Styles Up to 80% Off

A lot of lip service has been paid to body positivity and inclusivity over the last several years, but sadly that has not translated into tangible action. As someone who is usually a 14/1XL/XXL (and sometimes a size 18 or 3XL because of inconsistent sizing), I will tell you that the landscape of size-inclusive brands has not changed much. This is especially true when it comes to investment, capsule-wardrobe pieces which are incredibly limited.

As a result, I have a mental rolodex of where I can easily find essential everyday pieces, which has become even more important as I return to life at the office. One of my go-to brands is M.M.LaFleur, a brand I can always rely on for an elegant silk dress or the perfect soft button-down shirt, which has sizes that go up to +3 (5XL) alphabetic and 18 numeric. If you are at all familiar with the brand, you know it is admittedly expensive, which can make building your dream closet an investment. Right now, however, M.M.LaFleur is having a quiet sale with items up to 80 percent off.

There is an impressive, although intimidating, selection of 153 items on sale, but after careful consideration, I have narrowed down the must-have list to three main pieces that deserve your attention, and five runner-ups that deserve some love, too.

The Noho Skirt

Finding a good, plain black pencil skirt is like finding a good T-shirt or cotton undies — it seems like an easy feat until you actually try to do it and find that there are more weeds than flowers. This skirt has saved me from the brink of outfit despair many times over. . The tapered style pairs well with billowy and fitted shirts alike, is easy to dress up for a business casual look, but equally as easy to dress down with the right lace top. It checks all the boxes and is my version of a pair of jeans you wear three days a week.

The Bevin Dress

As someone who frequently leaves meals looking like Bruce, who ate the chocolate cake in Matilda, I consider washable silk to be one of the most important innovations of the 21st century. The Bevin Dress comes in two shades: a pearly cream and lilac dusty rose, both of which are $110 off. If I had this dress in my possession (manifesting hard), I could envision myself wearing it with a strand of pearls and heels to an outdoor wedding or with a band T-shirt layered on top to meet friends at a bar. Name another piece of clothing that versatile; I'll wait.

The Marie Dress

Barbie pink is all the rage right now, but I stand by International Klein Blue, the color of the Marie Dress, as the under appreciated alternative. You will look elegant and put together in this, even if you slept through your first alarm and missed your usual bus. It's wrinkle-resistant and has an extra half-inch of hem allowance, should you want the added length.

