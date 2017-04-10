Miranda Kerr Just Shut Down the Red Carpet in This $85 H&M Dress

Alexis Bennett
Apr 10, 2017

Miranda Kerr always leaves us speechless whenever she steps out. It doesn't matter if she's running errands or making a red-carpet appearance. What we love the most about Kerr's style is that she also knows how to effortlessly mix luxury and affordable options into her looks. Most recently at a promotional event for Wonderbra, Kerr made jaws drop while wearing an $85 dress from H&M U.K. That's right, she took an under-$100 dress and made it look hot on the red carpet. What was even more shocking is that there are still a few options left in stock.

Of course anything Kerr wears is guaranteed to be a hit. But this red dress, which includes a V-neck design, cinched waist, and pleated calf-length skirt, is a winner because it can be worn to so many different events. We can already see ourselves rocking the pretty design to a spring wedding or a fancy brunch with the girls.

