Here's The Promo Code You Need to Cop Runway Designs at Crazy, Good Prices

Best-dressed award, here we come. Milly is hosting a major summer sale right now with runway items that are going for ridiculously low prices. And the good news doesn't stop there. From July 25 to July 26, you can take an additional 20 percent off of the items that are already marked down. All you need to do is enter the promotional code "SummerSizzle" while checking out. And watch the prices magically drop.

If you're wondering what's included in Milly's sale, just know that there's so much to choose from. From breath-taking maxi dresses to show-stopping blouses, you could spend all day scrolling through all of the beautiful Milly designs that are on sale. But we're here to help save you some time. Below you'll find the ten pieces that we're obsessed with.

Keep scrolling to shop the Milly sale.

 

VERTICAL STRIPE DRESS

Milly $238 (Originally $425) SHOP NOW
COTTON STRETCH POPLIN TARA BOW TOP LONG

Milly $106 (Originally $265) SHOP NOW
PRINTED FLORAL BURNOUT ANORAK

Milly $389 (Originally $695) SHOP NOW
COTTON STRETCH POPLIN RUFFLE FRONT DRESS

Milly $238 (Originally $425) SHOP NOW
ITALIAN CADY JADE TOP

Milly $159 (Originally $285) SHOP NOW
LINEN APRON JUMPSUIT

Milly $277 (Originally $495) SHOP NOW
ITALIAN CADY LOW RISE FLARE PANT

Milly $193 (Originally $345) SHOP NOW
PRINTED FLORAL BURNOUT SLIM MIDI SKIRT

Milly $204 (Originally $365) SHOP NOW
EXCLUSIVE NAUTICAL ABSTRACT PRINT DAPHNE DRESS

Milly $445 (Originally $795) SHOP NOW
CUT-OUT SWING DRESS

Milly $277 (Originally $495) SHOP NOW

